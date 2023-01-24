Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Gartner worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

