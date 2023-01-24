GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 3.9%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.32 and last traded at $111.65. Approximately 4,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

GATX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.66 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.25%. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.54%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,160 shares of company stock worth $440,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

