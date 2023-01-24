Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Shares of Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.
Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.
