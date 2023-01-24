Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $604.35 million and $1.07 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00411541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.00 or 0.28829172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00592122 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

