Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Reduced by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 5.9% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Generac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 113,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 101,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.