General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.60-2.00 EPS.

General Electric Trading Up 2.7 %

GE opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

