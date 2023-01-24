General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

