Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Decreased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

