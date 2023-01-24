Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.23. 5,672,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

