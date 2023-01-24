Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $251,662.25 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 143,807 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,359,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,879,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 10,143,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.