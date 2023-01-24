Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 758,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOD stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 202,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $3,523,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 55.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.