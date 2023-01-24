Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,406 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. 948,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,031. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

