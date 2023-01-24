Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $34.52 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after acquiring an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after acquiring an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $106.73. 852,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,582. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

