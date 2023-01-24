Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $37.21 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

GIS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,550. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

