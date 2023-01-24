Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $45.92 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,279 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSE:A traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.36. 490,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

