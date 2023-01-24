Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $52.20 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $52,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,720. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

