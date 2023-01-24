Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after buying an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $230.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,537. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

