Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 437,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

