Glenview Trust Co Buys 2,085 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $224.91. 144,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average of $239.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

