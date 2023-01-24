Glenview Trust Co Buys 9,438 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $76,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 59,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in TJX Companies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in TJX Companies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 454,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

