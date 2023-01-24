Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 2,022,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,134,387. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

