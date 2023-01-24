Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

