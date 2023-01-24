Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 542,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

