Glenview Trust Co Purchases 188,646 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1,973.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,646 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,099,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.