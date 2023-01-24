Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after buying an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 2,575,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,284,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

