Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,910,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,066,758. The company has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

