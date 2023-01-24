Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,480,000 after acquiring an additional 145,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,621,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.17. 133,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $260.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.66. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

