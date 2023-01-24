Glenview Trust Co Sells 8,401 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

PG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 732,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,289. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

