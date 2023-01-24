Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.23. 13,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $339.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 162,640 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

