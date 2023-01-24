GMX (GMX) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. GMX has a total market cap of $462.03 million and $46.89 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $54.99 or 0.00238541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,858,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,402,625 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.