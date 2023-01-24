GMX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.96 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. GMX has a market capitalization of $412.26 million and approximately $34.96 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $49.06 or 0.00216884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.60 or 0.28024063 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000191 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,858,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,403,620 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

