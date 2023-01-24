GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,438.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

GGNDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

