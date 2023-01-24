Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.13. 615,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 569,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 94,691 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

