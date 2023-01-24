Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:GGR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 150,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogoro will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the third quarter worth $5,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Stories

