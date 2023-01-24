Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,467. Graham has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

