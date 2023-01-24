Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.73. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $110,704.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $110,704.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,607 shares of company stock worth $535,048.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

