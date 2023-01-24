Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Grin has a market cap of $6.60 million and $887,703.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00390936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00763542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00580136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00194336 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

