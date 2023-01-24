Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $799,669.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,009.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00392431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00773695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00581431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00194896 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

