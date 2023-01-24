Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $291.85

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.85 and last traded at $291.50, with a volume of 9164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.