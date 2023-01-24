Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,063,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 2,777,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.1 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

