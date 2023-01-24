Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
GNTY stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $38.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
