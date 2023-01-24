Guggenheim Raises BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $350.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.14.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -18.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

