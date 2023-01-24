Guild of Guardians Price Tops $0.0666 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $19.31 million and $323,146.27 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00410689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.83 or 0.28827324 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587519 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

