GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 19,314 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. 5,028,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,992. 3M has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

