GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $81.26. 2,262,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,981. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

