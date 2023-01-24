GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.79. 218,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.88. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

