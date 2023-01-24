GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 165,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 441,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. 389,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

