GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,579 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. 894,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

