GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 246,814 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 246,814 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

