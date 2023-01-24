GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. 2,869,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419,239. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

